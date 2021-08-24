India has administered at least 588 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 588 million Covid vaccine doses by Monday, August 23. With ZydusCadila’s vaccine, ZyCoV-D getting emergency use approval last week for children aged above 12, the Centre said on Monday that kids with comorbidities will be vaccinated first

Meanwhile, by 8pm on Monday, 588,221,623 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,610,116 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 3,962,091 got their first dose while 1,648,025 got their second dose.

Also Read | New Zealand witnesses highest jump in Covid-19 cases since April 2020

In the 18-45 age group, 219,881,683 have been given the first dose while 20,268,984 doses were given as the second dose.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,353,668 have been given the first dose while 8,231,444 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,306,660 have got their first dose and 12,635,749 have got their second dose too.





On Tuesday, India added 25,467 new Covid cases, while the active cases declined to 319,551, comprising 0.98% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total tally of Covid cases has risen to 32,474,773. The death toll has climbed to 435,110 with 354 fresh fatalities to the virus, according to the data updated at 8am on Tuesday.