India has administered at least 770 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 770 million Covid vaccine doses by Thursday, September 16. Kerala, the state that is currently contributing the most to the country’s Covid tally, inoculated more than 500,000 people in the past 24 hours, state health minister Veena George said in a press release on Thursday.

A total of 519,484 people were administered the Covid vaccine in the state during the period. It was the sixth day for the state to crossed this benchmark of vaccinating at least 500,000 in a single day.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Thursday, 771,736,406 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,711,488 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 311,709,349 people have been given the first dose while 50,460,225 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,366,083 have been given the first dose while 8,653,733 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,340,933 have got their first dose and 14,252,816 have got their second dose too.

The country reported 34,403 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday. There were also 37,950 recoveries and 320 deaths during the same period. As of now, the country’s total active case tally stands at 339,056. The total number of recoveries is 32,598,424 and the total death toll is at 444,248.