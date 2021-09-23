India has administered at least 830 million doses of Covid vaccine till now

India had administered at least 830 million Covid vaccine doses by Wednesday, September 22. US President Joe Biden has also called on other countries to help expand production and availability of vaccines and treatments in order to end the pandemic.

Biden hosted a virtual vaccine summit on Wednesday, coinciding with the United Nations leaders’ meetings in a bid to marshal more aid to developing nations where inoculations, treatments and supplies are scarce.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Wednesday, 833,346,676 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 6,498,274 doses were administered on the day.

In the 18-45 age group, 337,476,070 people have been given the first dose while 66,781,067 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,370,167 have been given the first dose while 8,783,665 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,347,221 have got their first dose and 14,666,596 have got their second dose too.

The health ministry said on Thursday that at least 42.9 million unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories.

“More than 806 million (806,726,335) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category,” the ministry said. It said that another 6.4 million doses are in the pipeline.