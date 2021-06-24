India has administered over 300 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India has administered over 300 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday, June 23. The country has begun setting up a surveillance system for Covid variants, with five hospitals and labs in each state sending samples for whole genome sequencing on a regular basis, said people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, by Wednesday 7pm, 300,969,538 vaccine doses had been given in India. In the 18-45 category, 4,123,073 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 68,903 doses were given as second dose. In all, 70,211,075 persons across the country have received their first dose and 1,498,113 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than a million beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group.

India on Thursday recorded 54,069 Covid cases and 1,321 deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 30,082, 778 and 391,981 respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8am. The total recoveries have climbed to 29,063,740 after 68,885 people were discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours, the health ministry update showed. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections for the 42nd consecutive day.