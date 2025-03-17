India has asked US embassy for details on USAID funds: MEA

The ministry of external affairs on Monday told Parliament that India had formally asked the U.S. Embassy to urgently furnish details of expenditure incurred on all USAID assisted/funded projects in the country over the last ten years in view of the recent reports regarding their activities. The ministry of external affairs told the Rajya Sabha that the Government of India understandably expects an official response from the US Government on the reports on USAID activities. (Sansad TV)

In a written reply to CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, the ministry said the government had also sought information on the NGOs involved in implementing USAID-backed initiatives in the country.

“In view of the recent reports regards USAID funding in India, the Ministry of External Affairs has formally asked the U.S. Embassy to urgently furnish details of expenditure incurred on all USAID assisted/funded projects in India over the last ten years,” the ministry said.

“While there is some open-source information available on this matter, the Government of India understandably expects an official response from the US Government on this matter,” it added.

The MEA noted that certain details about USAID beneficiaries have been withheld by the US administration, citing legal provisions under American law that allow “exceptional redactions.”

“As per that legislation, the exceptional redactions include information that would jeopardise the health or security of an implementing partner or program beneficiary. Another justification is a determination that the information online would be detrimental to the national interests of the United States,” the ministry noted.

The CPI(M) MP had referred to reports alleging the use of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funds to influence voter turnout in Indian elections. The controversy erupted after the Elon Musk-led US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced budget cuts for USAID on February 16, including a contentious $21 million allegedly allocated for voter mobilisation efforts in India.

The issue further escalated with repeated claims by US President Donald Trump that his predecessor, Joe Biden, had sanctioned funds to influence India’s electoral process.

Amid the controversy, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on February 21 that President Trump’s claim regarding the $21 million was “very deeply troubling.” He added that it had “raised concerns about foreign interference in India’s internal affairs.” The following day, on February 22, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar mentioned that the government was investigating the matter and assured that “the facts will come out soon.”

“The USAID was allowed to operate here in good faith to undertake positive activities. However, suggestions are emerging from America that there are actions being taken in bad faith,” the EAM remarked at a public event.

Additionally, the annual report by the Union Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs indicated that a total of seven projects, worth $750 million, were being jointly implemented by USAID and the Union government for the fiscal year 2023-24. These projects are focused on various sectors including agriculture, food security, climate adaptation, water, sanitation, renewable energy, health, disaster management and energy efficiency technology.