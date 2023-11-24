India has finally come out of slave mentality, says PM in Mathura

Agra: India has come out of the mentality of slavery and is moving ahead with the feeling of pride for its heritage for the first time in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of its independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates actor and BJP MP Hema Malini during ‘Mirabai Janmotsav’ on the occasion of 525th birth anniversary of the poet and Lord Krishna devotee, in Mathura, Thursday. (PTI)

Addressing an event in Mathura to celebrate the 525th birth anniversary of poet and Lord Krishna devotee, Mirabai, the PM also said that the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh was unfortunately not given the importance it deserved after independence.

“Today for the first time in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ (period leading to the centenary of India’s Independence in 2047), the country has come out of the mentality of slavery,” Modi said. “We have taken the pledge of ‘Panch Pran’ (five vows) from the Red Fort. We are moving ahead with the feeling of pride for our heritage.”

Earlier, Modi also offered prayers at the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in temple town in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Braj region is not only the land of devotion and love, it has also been the centre of our literature, music, culture and civilisation. It kept the country together even in difficult times,” he said. “But unfortunately, this place of pilgrimage did not get the importance, it should have got after independence.”

Without naming anyone, the PM added, “Those who wanted to disconnect India from its past, those who were alienated from India’s culture and its spiritual identity, even after independence, they could not give up the mentality of slavery. They also deprived the Braj region of development.”

The developments come at a time when several lawsuits are being heard in local courts that argue that the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, which abuts the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, was constructed on a part of 13.37-acre land belonging to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust. The Hindu petitioners in the case demand that the mosque be removed and the land returned to the trust.

In his speech, Modi promised all-round development of the Braj region, which comprises XXXXX.

“Today Vishwanath Dham is in front of us in a grand form in Kashi [Varanasi]. Today, divinity as well as grandeur can be seen in Mahakaal Mahalok of Ujjain. Now, the date of the inauguration of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya is also drawing near. Mathura and Braj will also not be left behind in this race of development,” he said.

In his address during the Mirabai Janmotsav event, the PM said that the country has always worshipped women power. Citing Mirabai as an example, Modi said that women have always taken up responsibilities and also continuously guided society. “It is a privilege for me to participate in the celebration of the 525th birth anniversary of Saint Mirabai at the holy land of Mathura,” he said, adding the life of Mirabai, an ardent devotee of Krishna, was an inspiration for all.

Modi also pointed out his home state Gujarat’s connection with Lord Krishna. “From Lord Krishna to Meerabai, Braj has a special relationship with Gujarat. Kanha of Mathura became the Dwarkadhish only after going to Gujarat. Mirabai ji, who came from Rajasthan and spread love in Mathura-Vrindavan, also spent the last part of her life in Dwarka,” he said.

On the occasion, Modi released a commemorative stamp and coin in the honour of Mirabai. He attended a cultural programme, in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Mathura and actor Hema Malini performed. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel were also present at the event.