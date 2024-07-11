India has given ‘Buddha’ to the world, not ‘Yuddha’: PM Modi in Austria advocates peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India has given 'Buddha' to the world, not 'Yuddha' (war) which means it has always given peace and prosperity, and therefore the country is going to strengthen its role in the 21st century. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Vienna on Wednesday. (ANI)

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Vienna, Modi also said that India is working towards being the best, the brightest, achieving the biggest and reaching the highest milestones.

"For thousands of years, we have been sharing our knowledge and expertise. We didn't give 'Yuddha' (war), we gave the world 'Buddha'. India always gave peace and prosperity, and therefore India is going to strengthen its role in the 21st century," Modi said, a day after he arrived here from Moscow where he highlighted the importance of finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine war during talks with President Vladimir Putin.

Describing his first visit to Austria as "meaningful", Modi said that after 41 years, an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country.

"This long wait has come to an end on a historic occasion. India and Austria are celebrating 75 years of their friendship," he said.

"India and Austria are geographically on two different ends, but we have many similarities. Democracy connects both the countries. Our shared values are liberty, equality, pluralism, and respect for the rule of law. Our societies are multicultural and multilingual. Both countries celebrate diversity, and a big medium to reflect these values are elections," he said, amid chants of ‘Modi, Modi’.

Recalling the recently concluded general elections, Modi said 650 million people exercised their right to vote and despite such a big election, the results of the elections were declared within hours.

"It is the power of our electoral machinery and democracy," he said, highlighting that the people voted for continuity, giving him the mandate for a historic third term.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi talked about the transformative progress achieved by the country in the last 10 years and expressed confidence that India will become the third largest economy in the near future, on its way to becoming a developed country - Viksit Bharat - by 2047.

"Today, India is growing at the rate of 8%. Today, we are in the 5th position, and soon, we will be in the top 3. I promised the people of my country that I would make India one of the top three economies in the world. We aren't just working to reach the top position, our mission is 2047," he said, adding that India will celebrate 100 years of its independence in 2047 as a developed nation.

Modi also talked about how Austrian expertise in green growth and innovation could partner India, leveraging its high growth trajectory and globally reputed start-up ecosystem.

He dwelt on India being a "Vishwabandhu” and contributing to global progress and well-being. He urged the community to continue nurturing their cultural and emotional bonds with the motherland, even as they prosper in their new homeland.

"I have always believed that relations between two countries are not built just by governments; public participation is very important in strengthening relations. That is why I consider the role of all of you important for these relationships," he told the community members.

He also mentioned the deep intellectual interest in Indian philosophy, languages and thought that has existed in Austria for centuries.

"Around 200 years ago, Sanskrit was taught at Vienna's university. In 1880, with the establishment of an independent chair for Indology, it got more push. Today, I got the opportunity to meet some eminent Indologists, it was quite apparent from their discussions that they had great interest in India," Modi said.

Austrian Federal Minister of Labour and Economy Martin Kocher also attended the event, which saw participation of the Indian diaspora from across the country.

More than 31,000 Indians are living in Austria. The Indian diaspora mainly consists of professionals working in the health-care and other sectors and in multilateral UN bodies. There are around 500 Indian students pursuing higher education in Austria.