India has third largest metro network in the world, claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple metro railway projects in Kolkata on Friday and emphasised that India now has the third largest metro network in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects an exhibition during the flagging off ceremony of metro trains, in Kolkata (@narendramodi X)

The Prime Minister said the projects showed that the government is working for the development of every city as India is moving towards becoming the third-largest economy. He said the projects reflected the government's commitment to urban development and green mobility.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi said, "Today, when India is moving towards becoming the third largest economy, the role of Dum Dum, Kolkata, increases further... This program is a proof that today's India is working for the development of every city. Green mobility efforts are being made in every city; the number of electric charging points and electric buses is being increased... The metro network is being expanded and everyone is proud that India has the third largest metro network in the world."

The Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Kolkata for these development projects.

"Today once again I got the opportunity to accelerate development in West Bengal...Everyone is happy that Kolkata's public transport has progressed...I congratulate the people of Kolkata for these development projects," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi was also felicitated by Union Ministers Ravneet Singh and Shantanu Thakur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the various metro railway projects in Kolkata in line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and developed urban connectivity.

He visited the Jessore Road Metro Station, where he inaugurated the Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service from Jessore Road Metro Station and Sealdah-Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service.

In addition, through video conferencing, he flagged off the Sealdah-Esplanade metro service and the Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro service. He also undertook a metro ride from Jessore Road Metro Station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar and back.

The Sealdah-Esplanade metro will reduce the travel time between the two points from nearly 40 minutes to only 11 minutes. The Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay metro section will play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity with the IT hub.

These metro routes will connect some of Kolkata's busiest areas, bring a notable reduction in travel time, and strengthen multimodal connectivity, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today took to X to share a post detailing her contribution to Kolkata's metro expansion on the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Kolkata to flag off new services.

The Chief Minister did not attend the Prime Minister's unveiling of infrastructure projects, including three Metro services in Kolkata.

Her post on X read, "Allow me to be a little nostalgic today. As the Railways Minister of India, I was fortunate in planning and sanctioning a series of Metro Railway corridors in metropolitan Kolkata. I had drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different ends of the city ( Joka, Garia, Airport, Sector V, etc) were connected by an intra-city Metro grid. Later, as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, I had the additional privilege of taking part in the execution of the projects." (ANI)