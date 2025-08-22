‘Allow me some nostalgia': Mamata goes down memory lane as PM flags off new metro links in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday shared a “nostalgic” post after three new metro routes were inaugurated in Kolkata. Mamata said she was part of the planning as well as the execution of the project while serving as the Railways Minister, and later as the chief minister of West Bengal. Banerjee recalled her time as the railways minister of India, saying she was “fortunate” to have planned and sanctioned a series of metro railway corridors in Kolkata.(Utpal Sarkar)

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new metro lines, which include the first-ever direct link to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Banerjee said, “Expanding Metro infrastructure has been a long journey for me. Allow me some nostalgia today.”

Banerjee said she was “fortunate” to have planned and sanctioned a series of metro railway corridors in Kolkata while serving as the Railways Minister.

“I had drawn the blueprints, arranged the funds, initiated the works and ensured that the different ends of the city ( Joka, Garia, Airport, Sector V, etc) were connected by an intra- city Metro grid,” Banerjee said.

She further said that as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, she had the “additional privilege” of also participating in the execution of the metro projects. “From the State, I arranged free land, paved roads, arranged rehabilitation of displaced people, removed impediments, and ensured all help in the execution of projects,” Banerjee said.

The West Bengal CM said that the chief secretaries had then held a series of coordination meetings for the integration of the execution agencies. “My planning as Railways Minister got fulfilment in my participation in execution.”

Kolkata's three new metro routes

PM Modi waved the green flag, signalling the commencement of operations on three new metro routes in Kolkata on Friday.

The 13.61 km-long network which was inaugurated is spread across the ‘Green’, ‘Yellow’ and ‘Orange’ lines, with officials saying that these would ease congestion on Kolkata's roads and transform daily commute for residents.

The Green Line, between Sealdah and Esplanade, will link the two busiest railway terminals in Kolkata – Howrah and Sealdah. The 50-minute journey will now be brought down to 11 minutes.

The Yellow Line from Noapara to Jai Hind Bimanbandar will connect the airport to the city's metro grid, thus easing commute for air travellers too. The travel time to the airport, which takes an hour, will be halved to 30 minutes. The Orange Line will connect Kolkata’s east and west.