India has tremendous capacity, must continue to take aggressive action against Covid-19: WHO

india

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 05:33 IST

World Health Organisation director Dr Michael J Ryan on Monday said that India has tremendous capacities and had previously led the world in eradicating two silent killers - Small Pox and Polio. Ryan said that India, like China, India is hugely populated and the future of coronavirus will depend largely by what happens in densely populated countries like India.

He called on for India to be aggressive in its fight against Covid-19.

“India led the world in eradicating two silent killers - Small Pox and Polio. India has tremendous capacities, all countries have tremendous capacities when communities and civil societies are mobilized,” he said.

India led the world in eradicating two silent killers - Small Pox and Polio. India has tremendous capacities, all countries have tremendous capacities when communities and civil societies are mobilized: WHO Executive Director Dr Michael J Ryan #Coronavirus https://t.co/3yyDh7CBbB — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

“India like China is hugely populated and future of #COVID19 to a greater extent will be determined by what happens in densely populated large countries. It is really important that India continues to take aggressive action at the public health level,” the WHO directed added.

On Monday, the World Health Organisation warned nations and said the novel coronavirus pandemic is clearly “accelerating”. It said that it was still possible to “change the trajectory” of the outbreak of the disease.

“The pandemic is accelerating,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news briefing.

“It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just four days for the third 100,000 cases,” the WHO chief said.

On Monday, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India climbed to 468.

The government has announced a complete lockdown in 30 states, covering 548 districts. Partial curbs are in place in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. This includes 82 districts, where Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.