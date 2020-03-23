e-paper
Covid-19: Delhi tightens lockdown, Police to issue curfew passes

Covid-19: Delhi tightens lockdown, Police to issue curfew passes

Media personnel will not require a curfew pass, but they will need to carry their identity cards.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A deserted view of Anand Vihar Bus Terminus, Anand Vihar Metro Station on Monday after the Delhi Government suspended public transport to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
A deserted view of Anand Vihar Bus Terminus, Anand Vihar Metro Station on Monday after the Delhi Government suspended public transport to fight the coronavirus outbreak.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi’s lockdown to fight coronavirus tightened Monday evening with the police announcing that those involved in essential goods and services will need to get a curfew pass to move about.

“For the movement of persons involved in the essential goods and services, the concerned Delhi-based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district Police headquarters,” the Delhi Police said.

Media personnel will not require a curfew pass, but they will need to carry their identity cards.

The decision of the Delhi Police comes in the wake of reports of widespread violation of lockdown restrictions in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Follow coronavirus live updates here.

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the country to take lockdown across the country seriously. He also urged the state governments to ensure rules and laws are implemented.

On Sunday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had invoked prohibitory orders and announced unprecedented curbs to check the spread of the virus that has infected 30 people in the national capital so far. The 30 cases in Delhi are among over 450 people across the country who have tested positive.

The lockdown has insulated Delhi by sealing the borders.

Dairies, grocery shops, chemists and petrol pumps have been exempted from the lockdown. Medical services will also function. The state government also ordered all private offices to remain closed but employees - both permanent and contractual - will be considered on duty. Kejriwal also said that companies will have to provide the employees their salary.

