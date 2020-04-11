e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India hits at Pakistan for conditional pledge

India hits at Pakistan for conditional pledge

Pakistan had on Thursday made a contribution to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation’s (Saarc) Covid-19 Emergency Fund on the condition that the facility be administered by the Saarc secretariat.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 05:46 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to New Delhi, India’s engagements with Saarc members on Covid-19 related matters are stand-alone events, whereas Pakistan has sought to bring all issues under the Saarc secretariat in a bid to block Indian initiatives.
According to New Delhi, India’s engagements with Saarc members on Covid-19 related matters are stand-alone events, whereas Pakistan has sought to bring all issues under the Saarc secretariat in a bid to block Indian initiatives.(Photo: AFP)
         

India on Friday responded to Pakistan’s conditional decision to pledge $3 million to the Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Fund by saying each member of the grouping is free to decide the manner and implementation of its commitment.

Pakistan had on Thursday made a contribution to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation’s (Saarc) Covid-19 Emergency Fund on the condition that the facility be administered by the Saarc secretariat.

It was the last of Saarc’s eight members to contribute to the fund, which was created with an initial corpus of $10 million from India following a video conference of leaders of the grouping on March 15.

Pakistan also proposed that the contribution be used in accordance with the Saarc Charter.

Responding to Pakistan’s position, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said: “It is for each Saarc member state to decide on the timing, manner and implementation of their Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund commitments.”

He added, “Where India is concerned, the commitment made by the prime minister is today in an advanced stage of implementation. Assistance in material and services has been extended to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.”

The other members of Saarc have also “made early commitments to the Fund” and the “degree of seriousness of each nation can be gauged by their behaviour”, Srivastava said.

According to New Delhi, India’s engagements with Saarc members on Covid-19 related matters are stand-alone events, whereas Pakistan has sought to bring all issues under the Saarc secretariat in a bid to block Indian initiatives.

On Wednesday, Pakistan skipped a video conference of senior trade officials of Saarc, saying it chose not to participate since the Saarc secretariat wasn’t involved in organising it.

Saarc groups Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepall, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

tags
top news
Coronavirus crisis: 100,000 dead in 101 days, half of them in just a week
Coronavirus crisis: 100,000 dead in 101 days, half of them in just a week
Govt plans changes in law to allow 12-hour shifts in factories
Govt plans changes in law to allow 12-hour shifts in factories
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Condom-maker PSU at forefront of antibody testing kits
Condom-maker PSU at forefront of antibody testing kits
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news