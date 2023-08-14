Home / India News / India imports tomato from Nepal, prices ease

India imports tomato from Nepal, prices ease

ByZia Haq, New delhi
Aug 14, 2023 11:07 PM IST

Tomatoes from the Himalayan kingdom -- which are still in transit -- will be used to boost availability in north Indian states

India has imported unspecified quantities of tomatoes from Nepal to boost supplies of the vegetable, an official has said, amid a decline in prices. The widely consumed vegetable however still remains pricey for most Indians.

The retail price of tomatoes procured by NCCF and NAFED was initially fixed at Rs.90 per kg and, as wholesale prices began to ease, it was reduced to Rs.80 per kg from July 16. It was eased to Rs70 per kg from July 10. (PTI)
The retail price of tomatoes procured by NCCF and NAFED was initially fixed at Rs.90 per kg and, as wholesale prices began to ease, it was reduced to Rs.80 per kg from July 16. It was eased to Rs70 per kg from July 10. (PTI)

Tomatoes from the Himalayan kingdom -- which are still in transit -- will be used to boost availability in north Indian states, especially Uttar Pradesh, one of the largestconsuming statesin the country, the official said. The government has further reduced the retail price of subsidised sales, which now stands at 50 a kg.

Retail prices of tomato have declined on the back of lower wholesale prices, as the government stepped up sales of subsidised tomato, totalling 93,800 kg in Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, according to data seen by HT. The vegetable is now retailing at an average price of 100, down from a peak of 250 a kg a month ago. Yet, consumers say the essential ingredient of most Indian curries remains unaffordable. “We can’t afford it. We have stopped buying tomatoes. It is as expensive as chicken,” Mintu Singh, a daily wager from east Delhi said.

Retail inflation jumped the highest in 15 months to stand at 7.44% from a year ago in July, breaching the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerable limit of 4% on the back of runaway grocery and food prices, official data released on Monday showed. Retail vegetable inflation saw a spike of 37.34%, led by tomatoes.

“The department of consumer affairs has directed NCCF and NAFED to sell tomatoes at retail price of 50 per kg from 15th August in view of the decline in tomato prices in the wholesale markets,” a statement said on Monday.

Till August 13, NCCF and NAFED, two state-backed food agencies, procured 1.5 million tonne of tomato which are being continuously sold at a discount in major consumption centres. These include Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan (Jaipur, Kota), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj) and Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur, Arrah, Buxar).

Over the past few days, the NCCF had “substantially increased the quantity of tomato supplied to the retail consumers by stationing its mobile vans across 70 locations all over Delhi, and 15 locations in Noida and Greater Noida”, the statement said.

The retail price of tomatoes procured by NCCF and NAFED was initially fixed at Rs.90 per kg and, as wholesale prices began to ease, it was reduced to Rs.80 per kg from July 16. It was eased to Rs70 per kg from July 10.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Zia Haq

    Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out