Fri, Aug 15, 2025
India's iron dome? PM Modi promises new Sudarshan Chakra defence system to thwart enemy attacks

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 09:22 am IST

PM Modi said the system would integrate the latest technological tools to create a powerful, multi-layered shield around critical locations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the launch of Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a state-of-the-art defence initiative aimed at protecting India’s strategic, civilian, and religious sites from potential enemy attacks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi.(PMO)
Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day address, PM Modi said the system would integrate the latest technological tools to create a powerful, multi-layered shield around critical locations across the country.

“India will build the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ defence system to protect the nation. Using cutting-edge technology, we will ensure the safety of our strategic installations, our cities, and our sacred places. This will be a formidable deterrent to any hostile attempt to harm us,” the Prime Minister declared.

According to PM Modi, Mission Sudarshan Chakra will combine advanced surveillance, interception, and counter-attack capabilities, enabling swift neutralisation of threats in air, land, and sea domains.

