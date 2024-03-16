India is a spiritual hub of the world, says President Murmu

Describing India as the spiritual hub of the world, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called upon the spiritual gurus of the country to bring harmony among the people irrespective of their different belief systems. President Droupadi Murmu said spiritual icons such as Mahavir, Ravidas and Guru Nanak had given India a unique identity as the global hub of spirituality

In her brief address after inaugurating the “Global Spirituality Mahotsav”, a congregation of spiritual seers of all religious faiths organised by Union ministry of culture in coordination with the Heartfulness Foundation at Kanha Shanti Vanam on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the President said spiritual icons such as Mahavir, Ravidas and Guru Nanak had given India a unique identity as the global hub of spirituality.

“Bharat is the land of ideals of ahimsa (non violence) and compassion, the knowledge of which our ancient sages gave us and to strengthen which our great spiritual gurus are guiding us,” she said.

Murmu said events like Global Spirituality Mahotsav will take humanity towards spirituality.

She congratulated Heartfulness founder and Padma Bhushan awardee Kamlesh D Patel, popularly known as Daaji, for taking the Heartfulness movement to 160 countries across the world. “This is a very sacred cause, aimed at amalgamating inner peace with world peace,” she said.

Accompanied by joint secretary of ministry of culture Uma Nanduri, the President took a tour of exhibition stalls at the summit and appreciated the legacy of the Heartfulness mission. Speaking on the occasion, Daaji said that the time has come for mankind to unite steadfastly. “There is an urgency to it to prevent any more wars, chaos and strife taking place. If each of us understands that we all are one, it is the same divine light within each of us, we can overcome the differences,” he said.

Earlier in the day, there was a panel discussion on ‘Inner Peace to World Peace’, followed by another discussion on ‘Spirituality in Daily Lives.’ Several prominent religious heads took part in the panel discussions.