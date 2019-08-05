India is independent in true sense, says Uddhav Thackeray on Article 370

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:24 IST

The Shiv Sena welcomed the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 on Monday and said that the country has become independent in a “true sense” with the move. Sena, a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been in favour of stripping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that it was Bal Thackeray’s dream to see Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India which was fulfilled by the decision on Monday. “Today our country is independent in a true sense. I am happy that the dream of Balasaheb and Atal Bihari Vajpayee was fulfilled today,” Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

Thackeray’s son and Sena leader Aaditya also welcomed the decision and called it a “historic” one. In a series of tweets Aaditya said, “Historic day for India. 370 scrapped and Jammu & Kashmir now truly a part of India. The path to a safer, progressive and an open J&K determined by citizens, and not anti national separatists has been paved.

“This is a moment of pride as the NDA. Big congratulations to @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, Home Minister @AmitShah ji, the Parliament & the Citizens of India. This is exactly why we supported the NDA in Lok Sabha 2019 led by Modi ji. Decision for India and the State of J&K.”

Meanwhile, Sena also supported the Bill scrapping the special status brought by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha. Sena leader Sanjay Raut lauded Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a “tough” decision.

He said the decision was in waiting for 70 years and a “stain” has been removed now. Raut, in his speech in Rajya Sabha, attacked the Opposition and said that those who have opposed the decision are the one who have exploited the people of J&K.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 15:24 IST