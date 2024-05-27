INDIA leaders to meet on June 1, days before Lok Sabha election results: Report

Heads of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc's member parties will meet in Delhi on June 1, according to a report, with the meeting set to take place on a day when the seventh and final round of polling will be held for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Opposition leaders during Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s meeting in Mumbai on September 1, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times File)

As per the report, the INDIA bloc leaders will review and discuss the coalition's future course of actions. The election results will be declared on June 4.

Among those invited for the meeting is Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, who was released on interim bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case on May 10, has to surrender on June 2.

As a constituent of the alliance, the AAP had seat-sharing agreements with the Congress in Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, and Haryana. The two parties, however, are contesting separately in Punjab, where the AAP is in power and the Congress is the principal opposition party. Punjab will vote on the last day of voting.

The 28-member Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was formed in July last year to take on the BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha polls. The NDA is seeking a third consecutive term in office at the Centre, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a hattrick of terms in the country's top post.

The general elections began on April 19. Voting for the second to sixth phases was conducted on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, and 25.