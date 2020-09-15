e-paper
Home / India News / India likely to play key role in manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccine: Bill Gates

India likely to play key role in manufacturing of Covid-19 vaccine: Bill Gates

“India’s willingness to play big role in manufacturing vaccines, send some of these to developing countries will be critical,” Bill Gates added.

india Updated: Sep 15, 2020 14:06 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bill Gates also hopes that Covid vaccine will be rolled out from India next year.
Bill Gates also hopes that Covid vaccine will be rolled out from India next year.(AFP)
         

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Tuesday said India is likely to play a key role in manufacturing of the coronavirus vaccine.

“India is a leading vaccine producer; we need cooperation from India on manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine,” Bill Gates told PTI.

“All of us want to get a vaccine out in India as fast as we can, once we know that it’s very effective and very safe,” Gates added.

Bill Gates also hopes that Covid vaccine will be rolled out from India next year. “It’s very likely that roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine will take place in fairly big volume (in India) sometime next year. I’m quite optimistic that by first quarter of next year, several of Covid-19 vaccines will have final stage,” said Gates.

“India’s willingness to play big role in manufacturing vaccines, send some of these to developing countries will be critical,” he added.

