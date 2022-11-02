Home / India News / India logs 1,190 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, active count dips to 16,24

India logs 1,190 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, active count dips to 16,24

Updated on Nov 02, 2022 04:43 PM IST

The death toll climbed to 5,30,452 with 1,375 more fatalities, including 1,369 deaths reconciled by Punjab and two reconciled by Kerala, the health ministry's bulletin data revealed.

BySharangee Dutta, New Delhi

India on Wednesday logged 1,190 fresh Covid cases, slightly higher than than Tuesday's 1,046, thereby taking the total tally to 4,46,55,828, according to the health ministry's bulletin. The active caseload of the country has further declined to 16,243.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,452 with 1,375 more fatalities, including 1,369 deaths reconciled by Punjab and two reconciled by Kerala, the bulletin data revealed. Thus, four fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, with one each being from Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

While the active count accounting for 0.04 per cent of the overall tally, India's Covid-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.78 per cent. A decline of 1,375 infections was witnessed in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

As many as 530,452 people recuperated from the virus in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases to 4,41,09,133, the health ministry's bulletin revealed. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Furthermore, more than 200 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

India's crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid-19 cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021, and the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Story Saved
