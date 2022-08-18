India logs 12,608 new Covid cases; Punjab, Kerala, Goa revise death count

India on Thursday saw an uptick in the daily Covid tally as the country logged 12,608 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the ministry. For the last two consecutive days, the tally was hovering below the 10,000-mark. On Wednesday, the country had logged 9,062 cases and 36 deaths in a single day. The day before, 8,813 cases were recorded.

The death toll saw a jump - with 72 total deaths registered - as Kerala, Punjab and Goa carried out the reconciliation of data. With this, the death toll increased to 527,206, while the cumulative number of infections stands at 44,298,864, according to the ministry.

While Kerala added 29 deaths in the backlog data, the health ministry said, reconciliation of data is being done by Goa and Punjab.

The deaths include eight from Delhi, six from Maharashtra, five from Haryana; four each from Punjab and West Bengal; three from Karnataka. While two each were reported from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh; one each from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh, according to the ministry's state-wise data.

The active caseload declined to 1,01,343 and currently constitutes 0.23 per cent of the cumulative infections. A decline of 3,715 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.48 per cent, and weekly at 4.20 per cent, the ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has surged to 4,36,70,315. The overall fatality rate to date stands at 1.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, 208.95 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

