'India looks bigger from space than it does on map': Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM Modi

India looks grand and bigger from space than it does on map, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference on Saturday. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Axiom-4 crew of four astronauts lifted off from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A on a mission to the International Space Station on Wednesday. In pic: India's Shubhanshu Shukla.(REUTERS)

PM Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

Prime Minister Modi told Shukla that though he may be the farthest from Indian soil, but he is the closest to the hearts of its people.

“You may be the farthest from Indian soil, but you are the closest to the hearts of its people. Even your name carries the word ‘Shubh’ (auspicious), and your journey marks a new and hopeful beginning, a Shubh Aarambh, for the youth of our nation,” PM Modi said, adding that the feelings of 140 crore Indians are connected with him.

“I stand here representing the excitement, pride, and hopes of every Indian. As you carry our national flag into outer space, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and wish you the very best for your mission,” the prime minister added.

The Axiom-4 Mission, carrying Group Captain Shukla and three other crew members, docked with the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey around the earth. Veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson is the mission commander and Shukla is the mission pilot for the Axiom-4 mission.

"We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US. The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success!" PM Modi said in a post on X.