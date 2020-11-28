e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India, Maldives, Sri Lanka trilateral meet on maritime security begins

India, Maldives, Sri Lanka trilateral meet on maritime security begins

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 13:29 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
India is represented in the meet by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval
India is represented in the meet by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval(PTI)
         

A trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation between India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives began on Saturday, the Indian High Commission said.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena was the chief guest at the event.

India is represented by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who arrived here yesterday. While Maldives foreign minister Mariya Didi and Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Major General (Retd.) Kamal Gunaratne represented their countries during the talks.

“The tri-lateral meeting among India, Sri Lanka and Maldives on maritime and security cooperation gets underway. Minister @DCRGunawardena was the chief guest at the event,” the high commission tweeted.

This will be the first NSA level meeting on Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation. Besides Doval, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Major General (Retd).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries.

The mechanism is being revived after six years as earlier meetings were held in 2011 in the Maldives, in 2013 in Sri Lanka, and in 2014 in India.

tags
top news
PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, to visit Bharat Biotech facility next
PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, to visit Bharat Biotech facility next
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
CBI raids 40 premises in 3 states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
CBI raids 40 premises in 3 states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt: Dilip Ghosh
TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt: Dilip Ghosh
‘Sad’: Rahul Gandhi tweets, sharing viral photo of farmers’ protest
‘Sad’: Rahul Gandhi tweets, sharing viral photo of farmers’ protest
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
DDC election: J&K goes to polls for first time after Article 370 abrogation
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In