India, Maldives to hold talks to boost defence ties

NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh will on Wednesday hold talks with his Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon and review various elements of bilateral defence cooperation, including training, exercises, defence projects, workshops and seminars to enhance the capability of the Maldives National Defence Force, the defence ministry said on Tuesday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh (PTI File Photo)

The talks will also focus on the supply of defence equipment and stores to the Indian Ocean archipelago, it said in a statement.

Maumoon is visiting India from January 8 to 10. His visit comes days after India pledged its continued support for the Maldives during talks between external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel, signalling a growing thaw in bilateral relations that hit a rough patch last year.

“India and the Maldives share spiritual, historical, linguistic and ethnic ties. The Maldives occupies a special place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, which aims to bring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR),” the statement said.

Both nations are key players in maintaining safety and security in the IOR and contributing to India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), it added.

Last week, Jaishankar noted that there had been some important and positive developments in bilateral relations since Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s visit to India last October, when the two sides agreed on a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership to deepen ties.

Bilateral ties took a hit last year after Muizzu came to power on the back of an “India Out” campaign. He forced India to withdraw more than 85 military personnel who were deployed in the Maldives to operate an aircraft and two helicopters, and his foreign policy displayed a tilt towards China.

However, relations improved after Muizzu was among regional leaders invited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration last year.