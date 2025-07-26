'Ties strong enough to...': India on Muizzu's brother-in-law criticising PM Modi

The relationship between India and Maldives has withstood the test of time, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday, when asked about a purported now-deleted social media post made by Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's brother-in-law. Mohamed Muizzu (R), shakes hand with PM Modi after signing a memorandum of understanding between the two countries in Male.(AP)

Junking the post as "passing remarks", Misri said India looks forward to strengthening ties with Maldives.

"Our ties are strong enough to withstand some of these passing remarks that have been made and have also withstood the test of time. I would prefer to look forward," the Foreign Secretary said.

As PM Modi visits Maldives, several media reports had said that Muizzu's brother-in-law Abdullah bin Mohammed Ibrahim made a post on social media criticising PM Modi. The post has now reportedly been taken down.

Reacting to a question about it, Misri said India and Maldives have withstood such remarks, adding, "by going with everything that has happened today and especially in the past 9-10 months since President Mohamed Muizzu visited India, the future is undoubtedly and unquestionably bright."

Thaw in India-Maldives ties

PM Modi's visit to the Maldives marks a significant shift in the India-Maldives relations, which soured in 2023 after Muizzu was elected President, on the back of an “India Out” campaign.

What further triggered a storm was posts criticising PM Modi, made by some members in Muizzu's government, following which Indian tourists started boycotting trips to Maldives, a popular tourist destination.

However, ties started to restore by 2024 as both India and Maldives decided to restart diplomatic dialogue.

While in Maldives, PM Modi affirmed faith into the India-Maldives diplomatic ties, calling them “older than history and as deep as the sea.”

“India is the Maldives’ closest neighbour. The Maldives holds an important place in both India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and its Vision MAHASAGAR. India is proud to be the Maldives’ most trusted friend," PM Modi said.

Mohamed Muizzu also congratulated PM Modi for completing 4,078 consecutive days in office.