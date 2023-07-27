Home / India News / INDIA MPs to visit strife-torn Manipur on Saturday, Sunday

INDIA MPs to visit strife-torn Manipur on Saturday, Sunday

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 27, 2023 01:25 PM IST

Since the first week of May, the northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitis and Kukis.

MPs from the opposition 26-party INDIA bloc will be in Manipur on Saturday and Sunday. Since the first week of May, the northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitis and Kukis .

The Manipur Students’ Union at a protest against the ongoing violence, in Imphal. (ANI)
The Manipur Students’ Union at a protest against the ongoing violence, in Imphal. (ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out