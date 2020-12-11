e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar

India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar

Historically the USA has 25% of all emissions, Europe has 22% whereas China has 13% and India, only 3%, the minister said.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 13:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prakash Javadekar on Friday said US, Europe, China are historically responsible for climate change.
Prakash Javadekar on Friday said US, Europe, China are historically responsible for climate change.(ANI)
         

India is not historically responsible for climate change, but India is taking steps to reduce emission as a responsible country, environment minister Prakash Javadekar said on the eve of the fifth year of Paris Climate agreement.

“Climate change isn’t an overnight phenomenon. It has taken the last 100 years. Historically the USA has 25% of all emissions, Europe has 22% whereas China has 13% and India, only 3%. We are in no way responsible for this climate change,” Javadekar said.

Paris Climate Agreement was adopted on December 12, 2015, by 196 parties. It became effective from November 4, 2016.

At present, India is contributing only 6.8 per cent of global emissions and per capita emission is only 1.9 tonnes per capita. In comparison, the emission of the United States os 13.5 per cent of the global emissions and per capita is 15.52 tonnes. China contributes 30 per cent to global emissions while the European Union including the UK contributes 8.7 per cent, the ministry said in its presentation.

tags
top news
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
Decomposed bodies of woman, her kids found hanging in Maha’s Bhiwandi
Decomposed bodies of woman, her kids found hanging in Maha’s Bhiwandi
PM Modi to address Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday
PM Modi to address Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
Centre left with mere 10% NREGA funds as scheme sees 243% jump in Corona times
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
‘My accent is a khichdi now’: Radhika Apte | A Call To Spy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In