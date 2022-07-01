India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners and fishermen

India and Pakistan on Friday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody even as New Delhi called for the speedy release of 536 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners who have completed their prison terms.

Such lists are exchanged through diplomatic channels on January 1 and July 1 every year keeping with the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access signed in May 2008.

India handed over lists of 309 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen in Indian custody. Pakistan shared lists of 49 civilian prisoners and 633 fishermen in its custody who are Indians or believed to be Indians.

The Indian government called for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel and fishermen, along with their boats, from Pakistan’s custody.

“In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 536 Indian fishermen and 3 Indian civilian prisoners to India who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan,” the external affairs ministry said.

Pakistan was also asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 105 fishermen and 20 civilian prisoners in Pakistan’s custody and believed to be Indian.

The 2008 agreement had helped speed up the identification and release of hundreds of prisoners, a majority of them fishermen. However, the process was subsequently hit by bilateral tensions in recent years.