India repatriates 2 Pak prisoners after their jail term ends
AMRITSAR: India repatriated two Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentence, via the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday.
Sareer Begh, 50, and Muhammad Asif Khalid, 28, of Lahore were booked at the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur district. They were arrested while found roaming along the India-Pakistan border inside the Indian territory in Ferozepur district in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Punjab Police’s protocol officer at the Attari border, Arun Pal, said: “Both the men were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers after the completion of formalities at the integrated check post in Attari. Their repatriation was considered by the government after they had completed their sentences.”
A team of Ferozepur police had brought both the Pakistani men to the border.
Mayawati expels former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from BSP
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday expelled former Uttar Pradesh minister Nakul Dubey from the party. “Former minister Nakul Dubey, Lucknow, has been expelled from the party for engaging in indiscipline and anti-party activities,” BSP chief and former chief minister Mayawati tweeted on Saturday evening. Nakul Dubey was among the BSP's star campaigners in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in which the party faced its worst defeat, winning just a solitary seat.
Man murdered in Kotkapura, unidentified persons booked
Faridkot : The district police have booked three unidentified persons for the murder of a 40-year-old man in Faridkot district's Kotkapura on Saturday. Neighbour Angrez was identified as Angrez Singh of Maur village in the district. Sub-inspector Gurjinderpal Singh said a case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim's neighbour, Kulwinder Singh. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, said the police.
Big rejig: Punjab govt transfers 32 IAS officers
Chandigarh : In a major administrative reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of 32 IAS officers, including two special chief secretary rank officers, with immediate effect. According to the orders, Vijay Kumar Janjua (1989 batch) has been posted as special chief secretary, jails, relieving Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari from the additional charge.
Will contribute RS salary for education of farmers’ daughters: Harbhajan
Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha MP and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said that hJai Hindwill contribute the salary he will get as a member of the Upper House towards the education of farmers' daughters. Singh, who was elected to Rajya Sabha last month, said he will do everything he can for the betterment of the country. Singh was among the five Aam Aadmi Party candidates who were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab.
Payal resident tries to run over 37-year-old man
A resident of Cheema village in Payal tried to run over a resident of the same village on Issru Road on Saturday. After the complainant, Naginder Singh, 37 fell on the road, the accused tried to attack him with a sharp-edged weapon. However, the victim managed to escape and take shelter in a nearby house. The accused, identified as Ramanpreet Singh, suspected that the complainant, Naginder Singh, 37, had an extramarital affair with his wife.
