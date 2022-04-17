India repatriates 2 Pak prisoners after their jail term ends

AMRITSAR: India repatriated two Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentence, via the Attari-Wagah border on Saturday.

Sareer Begh, 50, and Muhammad Asif Khalid, 28, of Lahore were booked at the Mamdot police station in Ferozepur district. They were arrested while found roaming along the India-Pakistan border inside the Indian territory in Ferozepur district in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Punjab Police’s protocol officer at the Attari border, Arun Pal, said: “Both the men were handed over to the Pakistan Rangers after the completion of formalities at the integrated check post in Attari. Their repatriation was considered by the government after they had completed their sentences.”

A team of Ferozepur police had brought both the Pakistani men to the border.