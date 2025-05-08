India Pakistan tensions: Air India asks passengers to arrive 3 hours before flights due to enhanced security

Commercial airlines have issued a statement on Thursday night after an attack on several border districts by Pakistani military, calling for passengers to arrive at airports three hours early due to enhanced security measures at airports. Air India has called for passengers to come to airports early for flights as enhanced security measures are being enforced.(HT_PRINT)

In a post on X, the airline said, “In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 mins before departure.”

Indigo stated, “In these extraordinary times, heightened security measures are taken up across all airports. We request you to allow some extra time for your journey to accommodate security checks and formalities. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday instructed all airlines and airports across the country to enhance security measures.

All passengers at all airports will be required to undergo secondary ladder point security check (LPSC). Visitor entry to terminal buildings have been banned and air marshals will be deployed accordingly, sources told PTI.

Akasa airlines also issued a statement regarding the security measures, saying, “Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience. Please ensure you carry valid government approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport.”

They added, “In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 hand bag weighing upto 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding. To save time, we encourage you to check-in online on http://akasaair.com or our mobile app. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience.”

28 airports across India were announced closed for commercial flights until Saturday morning.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued two NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) regarding the closure of airports, which led to major disruptions in air traffic and cancellations of several flights.

At Delhi airport, between 8am and 2pm on Thursday, 90 flights were cancelled.

India thwarts Pakistan's attacks

On Thursday evening, air raid sirens and loud explosions were heard first in Jammu and later in several districts of Punjab as well.

Following the sounds of explosions, blackouts were enforced in Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat along India's border with Pakistan.

Defence sources confirmed India that India's air defence systems had intercepted eight Pakistani missiles directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia.

"Military Stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the International Boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones No losses," posted the X account of the Integrated Defence Staff.

"Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means," it added.