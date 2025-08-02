India Post to merge Registered Post with Speed Post from September 1

The Department of Posts (DoP), via an internal circular dated July 2, informed officials that the Registered Post service will officially merge with Speed Post on September 1, 2025 in an effort to streamline operations. The merger marks the end of one of India Post’s oldest services. (File photo)

Registered Post, long associated with formal and secure communication, will now be folded into Speed Post, which is faster and offers address-specific delivery with advanced tracking features.

“The initiative aims to streamline mail services, enhance operational efficiency, improve tracking mechanisms, and deliver greater customer convenience by consolidating similar services under a unified framework,” said the circular.

Dushyant Mudgal, DDG (Mail Operations), directed all directorates and divisions to review and update administrative instructions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), technical manuals, training modules, and workflow documents to remove or replace references to ‘Registered Post’ and ‘Registered Post with Acknowledgement Due’ with Speed Post terminology where necessary.

“All amendments must be finalised well in advance to ensure a smooth rollout,” the circular stated, instructing departments to submit confirmation of compliance.

A Registered Post, often called a secure post, is delivered only to the person it is addressed to, ensuring added security.

In contrast, a Speed Post is considered time-bound. It prioritizes faster delivery but is address-specific, meaning anyone at the given address can receive it. While Registered Post is slower and more secure, it is also more affordable than Speed Post.

The department has emphasised that the move is aimed at modernizing postal services and creating a more efficient and customer-friendly system.