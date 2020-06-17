India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today

india

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:36 IST

India is expected to be elected unopposed to the UN Security Council on Wednesday and will hope to use its eighth term as a non-permanent member to further bolster its claim to a permanent seat with the avowed goal of forging a “new orientation for a reformed multilateral system”.

India is the endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group of UN member countries and faces no competition. Its election to one of the five open seats on the 15-member council is a given, though some UN diplomats intimately involved with the election said they are “keeping our fingers crossed”.

Voting by paper ballot will start at 9:30 am (7:00 pm India time) and is expected to go on till 1:30 pm (11:pm, India), stretching a process that should have been wrapped up, with the results, possibly by noon, as it happened in 2010, the last time India was elected to the UNSC. The results will be known around 4:30 pm (2:00 am Thursday in India).

The 193 UN member countries will vote to elect five non-permanent members in a phased manner, for the first time in the world body’s 75-year history. They will be allowed on to the floor of the general assembly, where the voting takes place, in smaller groups of 20 or so because of the social distancing norms in place because of Covid-19, said diplomats familiar with the process. New York city, where the UN is headquartered, was, and remains, the epicenter of the US coronavirus epidemic and has only recently started lifting restrictions on businesses and public life.

UN diplomats are not certain how many of the member countries who can vote — some like Venezuela are barred for non-payment of membership dues — will actually show up to cast their ballots, which must be done physically and not virtually or remotely through an electronic button.

Candidate countries such as India need two-thirds of the votes cast to win; no-shows will not count as yes, no or abstention, said officials familiar with the rules. India won 187 votes in 2010, and started its seventh term on January 1, 2011. Its previous terms were 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985 and 1991-1992.

Mexico is the other endorsed candidate that is likely to go through unopposed from the Latin American and the Caribbean Group seat. Canada, Ireland and Norway are contesting for the two seats for the Western European and Other Group and Kenya and Djibouti are running for the African Group seat.

The Security Council has 15 members. Five of them are permanent members — the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China — and 10 are non-permanent. Half the non-permanent members are elected every year, each for a two-year term, starting January 1.

India expects to use its eighth term to further build its case for a permanent seat in a reformed Security Council, something that it has been pushing for years now along with other claimants such as Japan, Germany and Brazil — the G4 — calling the current council outdated and out of sync with the changed global realities.

“Reformed Multilateralism to reflect contemporary realities” will be one of India’s priorities, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said June 5, as he released a brief document laying out India’s priorities and approaches as it sought another term on the Security Council.

Responsible and inclusive solutions and “concrete and result-oriented action at the Security Council for an effective response to international terrorism”, a “comprehensive approach” to peace and security, the key responsibilities of the body and technology with a human touch, were the other four.

India will pursue these priorities through a Five-S approach, according to the “priorities paper”: Samman (respect), Samvad (dialogue), Sahyog (cooperation) and Shanti (peace); to create Samriddhi (Prosperity).