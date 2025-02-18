Menu Explore
India, Qatar sign agreement to establish strategic partnership

PTI |
Feb 18, 2025 02:49 PM IST

The documents were exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani here.

India and Qatar on Tuesday exchanged an agreement on establishment of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, preside over signing of agreements in New Delhi,India, Tuesday, (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)(AP)
The Amir of Qatar arrived here on Monday evening on a two-day state visit.

The MEA earlier said his visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership".

Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar also held talks at the Hyderabad House covering a range of bilateral issues.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar exchanged the agreement.

A revised agreement for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, between India and Qatar, was also exchanged, it was announced during the ceremony held at the Hyderabad House.

Prime Minister of Qatar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exchanged the agreement.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
