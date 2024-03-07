India raises first MH-60R sqn in Kochi; Navy chief hails capabilities

Navy chief Admiral R Kari Kumar on Wednesday hailed the navy’s new MH-60Rs as among the most potent multi-role helicopters in the world, saying they will significantly enhance India’s maritime capabilities to secure its national interests. The navy received its first two MH-60R choppers at Kochi two years ago. (HT Photo)

“As far as Indian Navy is concerned, we have an unequivocal commitment to the country --- of protecting, preserving, promoting and pursuing national interests in the maritime domain. With their cutting-edge sensors and multi-mission capabilities, the MH-60Rs will augment our maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities,” he said as the navy raised its first squadron of the MH-60R Seahawk helicopters, imported from the US, at INS Garuda in Kochi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Seahawk squadron was raised with the six helicopters thus far delivered to the navy. India ordered 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R multi-role helicopters from the US four years ago to modernise its ageing helicopter fleet. The helicopters will strengthen the navy’s anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities.

All helicopters will be delivered by 2025.

The new squadron was commissioned as INAS (Indian Naval Air Squadron) 334, commanded by Captain M Abhisheik Ram. The Seahawk is the maritime variant of the Black Hawk helicopter. The helicopter has been rigorously tested in Indian conditions and is fully integrated into the naval fleet, and their advanced weapons, sensors and avionics make them ideal for the Indian Navy’s maritime security needs.

The highlight of the ceremony was a fly-past by a formation of the Seahawks and the traditional water cannon salute to mark the historic moment, the navy said in a statement.

The helicopter is designed for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, medical evacuation and vertical replenishment.

The navy received its first two MH-60R choppers at Kochi two years ago. The helicopters are expected to be the mainstay of the navy’s anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare and airborne early-warning capabilities in the coming decades.

Armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes and advanced precision weapons, the twin-engine helicopters can operate from frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.

“The commissioning of the advanced MH-60R helicopters by the Indian Navy marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration and partnership between the US Navy, the Indian Navy and Lockheed Martin. Our collaboration with India is rooted in a shared dedication to maritime security and ensuring a safe and open Indo-Pacific. As the proud manufacturer of the helicopters, we are committed to equipping the Indian Navy with state-of-the-art solutions to meet their 21st century security challenges,” said Air Vice Marshal Michael Fernandez (retd), country head, Lockheed Martin India.

The navy first moved a case to buy multi-role helicopters, a critical operational necessity, around 18 years ago. The government-to-government contract for the MH-60R helicopters is worth around ₹17,500 crore.

“The MH-60R helicopter will enhance India’s blue-water capabilities, extending the operational reach of the navy and supporting sustained naval operations across spectrums and over vast maritime domains. The Seahawk’s deployment in the Indian Ocean region will strengthen the Indian Navy’s maritime presence, dissuading potential threats and ensuring a secure and safe environment in this strategically crucial region,” the navy said in statement earlier this week.