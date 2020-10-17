e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India ranks 94 in Global Hunger Index: Full list here

India ranks 94 in Global Hunger Index: Full list here

The Global Hunger Index is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Each country’s GHI score is classified by severity, from low to extremely alarming.
Each country’s GHI score is classified by severity, from low to extremely alarming.(AFP)
         

India ranked 94 among 107 nations in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2020 and is in the serious hunger category with experts blaming poor implementation processes and lack of effective monitoring in tackling malnutrition and poor performance by large states behind the low ranking.

According to the report, 14% of India’s population is undernourished. It also showed the country recorded a 37.4% stunting rate among children under five and a wasting rate of 17.3%. The under-five mortality rate stood at 3.7%.

The Global Hunger Index is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels.

Check full list here:

 
Rank in 2020Country2000200620122020Absolute change since 2000Percent change since 2000
1-17*Belarus2.5<52.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Bosnia & Herzegovina9.36.72.5<52.5<5
1-17*Brazil11.36.32.5<52.5<5
1-17*Chile2.5<52.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*China13.69.52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Costa Rica6.12.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Croatia2.5<52.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Cuba2.5<52.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Estonia5.92.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Kuwait2.5<52.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Latvia72.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Lithuania6.12.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Montenegro5.52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Romania85.52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Turkey10.16.32.5<52.5<5
1-17*Ukraine132.5<52.5<52.5<5
1-17*Uruguay7.56.852.5<5
18North Macedonia7.57.76.75.2-2.3-30.7
18Russian Federation106.865.2-4.8-48
20Argentina6.35.65.25.3-1-15.9
21Kazakhstan11.412.38.15.4-6-52.6
22Bulgaria8.27.37.85.5-2.7-32.9
23Tunisia10.37.875.7-4.6-44.7
24Albania20.715.88.55.9-14.8-71.5
25Azerbaijan251610.66-19-76
26Georgia12.38.92.5<56.1-6.2-50.4
27Slovakia6.55.92.5<56.4-0.1-1.5
28Serbia6.15.36.6
28Trinidad & Tobago11.111.410.86.6-4.5-40.5
30Uzbekistan24.416.912.76.7-17.7-72.5
31Armenia19.413.410.46.9-12.5-64.4
32Dominican Republic15.213.910.37.1-8.1-53.3
33Panama18.5159.87.2-11.3-61.1
34Peru20.816.58.97.3-13.5-64.9
35Colombia10.911.59.17.5-3.4-31.2
35Paraguay12.111.69.67.5-4.6-38
35Saudi Arabia11.112.28.27.5-3.6-32.4
38Mexico10.18.47.47.7-2.4-23.8
39Iran13.58.97.67.9-5.6-41.5
40Fiji9.69.18.18-1.6-16.7
41Jamaica8.699.28.1-0.5-5.8
42Kyrgyzstan18.413.911.78.4-10-54.3
43Jordan10.88.18.68.8-2-18.5
44Lebanon11.613.312.48.9-2.7-23.3
44Morocco15.517.59.68.9-6.6-42.6
46Algeria14.511.799-5.5-37.9
47Mauritius1513.612.39.3-5.7-38
48Suriname15.511.710.510.2-5.3-34.2
48Thailand17.812.312.710.2-7.6-42.7
50El Salvador14.712.110.410.5-4.2-28.6
51Ecuador19.71916.311-8.7-44.2
52Guyana17.315.812.211.1-6.2-35.8
52Turkmenistan21.216.613.611.1-10.1-47.6
54Egypt16.414.415.311.9-4.5-27.4
55Oman14.81611.612.2-2.6-17.6
56Honduras21.919.716.913.1-8.8-40.2
56Mongolia30.123.112.713.1-17-56.5
58Nicaragua22.317.114.613.2-9.1-40.8
59Malaysia15.513.311.813.3-2.2-14.2
60South Africa18.419.415.313.5-4.9-26.6
61Viet Nam26.321.916.513.6-12.7-48.3
62Bolivia27.623.216.814-13.6-49.3
63Ghana28.522.217.915.2-13.3-46.7
64Sri Lanka21.919.520.116.3-5.6-25.6
65Iraq242421.117.1-6.9-28.8
65Senegal34.324.41817.1-17.2-50.1
67Gambia29.22822.717.8-11.4-39
68Gabon21.120.418.818.2-2.9-13.7
69Philippines2520.420.419-6-24
70Cameroon36.43123.219.1-17.3-47.5
70Indonesia26.129.523.119.1-7-26.8
70Namibia25.324.723.919.1-6.2-24.5
73Nepal37.43122.819.5-17.9-47.9
74Eswatini26.124.117.820.3-5.8-22.2
75Bangladesh34.12927.820.4-13.7-40.2
76Cambodia41.227.224.920.6-20.6-50
77Guatemala28.524.622.220.7-7.8-27.4
78Myanmar39.831.823.320.9-18.9-47.5
79Benin34.128.724.222.4-11.7-34.3
80Botswana28.227.322.422.6-5.6-19.9
80Malawi43.233.827.122.6-20.6-47.7
82Mali41.93731.322.9-19-45.3
83Venezuela14.711.27.623.58.859.9
84Kenya37.431.423.223.7-13.7-36.6
85Mauritania322923.724-8-25
86Togo39.336.726.624.1-15.2-38.7
87Côte d’Ivoire33.634.730.124.5-9.1-27.1
88Pakistan37.233.532.824.6-12.6-33.9
89Tanzania40.833.63025-15.8-38.7
90Burkina Faso45.746.331.125.8-19.9-43.5
91Congo33.834.727.826-7.8-23.1
92Ethiopia53.743.635.526.2-27.5-51.2
93Angola64.94735.926.8-38.1-58.7
94India38.937.529.327.2-11.7-30.1
94Sudan32.527.2
96Korea (DPR)39.533.128.227.5-12-30.4
97Rwanda49.738.12628.3-21.4-43.1
98Nigeria40.634.13229.2-11.4-28.1
99Afghanistan5142.833.830.3-20.7-40.6
100Lesotho3630.424.630.7-5.3-14.7
101Sierra Leone58.353.342.430.9-27.4-47
102Liberia484033.131.4-16.6-34.6
103Mozambique48.138.431.433.1-15-31.2
104Haiti41.943.635.933.5-8.4-20
105Madagascar42.741.434.636-6.7-15.7
106Timor-Leste46.136.237.6
107Chad50.951.347.944.7-6.2-12.2
NDBahrain
NDBhutan
NDBurundi
NDCentral African Republic
NDComoros
NDDem. Rep. of the Congo
NDDjibouti
NDEquatorial Guinea
NDEritrea
NDGuinea
NDGuinea-Bissau
NDLao PDR
NDLibya
NDMoldova
NDNiger
NDPapua New Guinea
NDQatar
NDSomalia
NDSouth Sudan
NDSyrian Arab Republic
NDTajikistan
NDUganda
NDYemen
NDZambia
NDZimbabwe

GHI scores are based on the values of four component indicators: undernourishment (share of the population with insufficient caloric intake), child wasting (share of children under age five who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition), child stunting (share of children under age five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition), and child mortality (mortality rate of children under age five, partly reflecting the fatal mix of inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environments).

Based on the values of the four indicators, the GHI determines hunger on a 100-point scale where 0 is the best possible score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst. Each country’s GHI score is classified by severity, from low to extremely alarming.

For the 2020 GHI report, data were assessed for 132 countries. Out of these, there were sufficient data to calculate 2020 GHI scores for and rank 107 countries (by way of comparison, data availability allowed for the ranking of 117 countries in the 2019 report). For 25 countries, individual scores could not be calculated and ranks could not be determined owing to lack of data.

tags
top news
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
IPL 2020 Live Score: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler look to counter-attack
IPL 2020 Live Score: Steve Smith, Jos Buttler look to counter-attack
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
In his speech, Nawaz Sharif takes on Imran Khan
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In