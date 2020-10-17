India ranks 94 in Global Hunger Index: Full list here

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:27 IST

India ranked 94 among 107 nations in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2020 and is in the serious hunger category with experts blaming poor implementation processes and lack of effective monitoring in tackling malnutrition and poor performance by large states behind the low ranking.

According to the report, 14% of India’s population is undernourished. It also showed the country recorded a 37.4% stunting rate among children under five and a wasting rate of 17.3%. The under-five mortality rate stood at 3.7%.

The Global Hunger Index is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels.

Check full list here:

Rank in 2020 Country 2000 2006 2012 2020 Absolute change since 2000 Percent change since 2000 1-17* Belarus 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Bosnia & Herzegovina 9.3 6.7 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Brazil 11.3 6.3 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Chile 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* China 13.6 9.5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Costa Rica 6.1 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Croatia 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Cuba 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Estonia 5.9 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Kuwait 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Latvia 7 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Lithuania 6.1 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Montenegro — 5.5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Romania 8 5.5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Turkey 10.1 6.3 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Ukraine 13 2.5<5 2.5<5 2.5<5 — — 1-17* Uruguay 7.5 6.8 5 2.5<5 — — 18 North Macedonia 7.5 7.7 6.7 5.2 -2.3 -30.7 18 Russian Federation 10 6.8 6 5.2 -4.8 -48 20 Argentina 6.3 5.6 5.2 5.3 -1 -15.9 21 Kazakhstan 11.4 12.3 8.1 5.4 -6 -52.6 22 Bulgaria 8.2 7.3 7.8 5.5 -2.7 -32.9 23 Tunisia 10.3 7.8 7 5.7 -4.6 -44.7 24 Albania 20.7 15.8 8.5 5.9 -14.8 -71.5 25 Azerbaijan 25 16 10.6 6 -19 -76 26 Georgia 12.3 8.9 2.5<5 6.1 -6.2 -50.4 27 Slovakia 6.5 5.9 2.5<5 6.4 -0.1 -1.5 28 Serbia — 6.1 5.3 6.6 — — 28 Trinidad & Tobago 11.1 11.4 10.8 6.6 -4.5 -40.5 30 Uzbekistan 24.4 16.9 12.7 6.7 -17.7 -72.5 31 Armenia 19.4 13.4 10.4 6.9 -12.5 -64.4 32 Dominican Republic 15.2 13.9 10.3 7.1 -8.1 -53.3 33 Panama 18.5 15 9.8 7.2 -11.3 -61.1 34 Peru 20.8 16.5 8.9 7.3 -13.5 -64.9 35 Colombia 10.9 11.5 9.1 7.5 -3.4 -31.2 35 Paraguay 12.1 11.6 9.6 7.5 -4.6 -38 35 Saudi Arabia 11.1 12.2 8.2 7.5 -3.6 -32.4 38 Mexico 10.1 8.4 7.4 7.7 -2.4 -23.8 39 Iran 13.5 8.9 7.6 7.9 -5.6 -41.5 40 Fiji 9.6 9.1 8.1 8 -1.6 -16.7 41 Jamaica 8.6 9 9.2 8.1 -0.5 -5.8 42 Kyrgyzstan 18.4 13.9 11.7 8.4 -10 -54.3 43 Jordan 10.8 8.1 8.6 8.8 -2 -18.5 44 Lebanon 11.6 13.3 12.4 8.9 -2.7 -23.3 44 Morocco 15.5 17.5 9.6 8.9 -6.6 -42.6 46 Algeria 14.5 11.7 9 9 -5.5 -37.9 47 Mauritius 15 13.6 12.3 9.3 -5.7 -38 48 Suriname 15.5 11.7 10.5 10.2 -5.3 -34.2 48 Thailand 17.8 12.3 12.7 10.2 -7.6 -42.7 50 El Salvador 14.7 12.1 10.4 10.5 -4.2 -28.6 51 Ecuador 19.7 19 16.3 11 -8.7 -44.2 52 Guyana 17.3 15.8 12.2 11.1 -6.2 -35.8 52 Turkmenistan 21.2 16.6 13.6 11.1 -10.1 -47.6 54 Egypt 16.4 14.4 15.3 11.9 -4.5 -27.4 55 Oman 14.8 16 11.6 12.2 -2.6 -17.6 56 Honduras 21.9 19.7 16.9 13.1 -8.8 -40.2 56 Mongolia 30.1 23.1 12.7 13.1 -17 -56.5 58 Nicaragua 22.3 17.1 14.6 13.2 -9.1 -40.8 59 Malaysia 15.5 13.3 11.8 13.3 -2.2 -14.2 60 South Africa 18.4 19.4 15.3 13.5 -4.9 -26.6 61 Viet Nam 26.3 21.9 16.5 13.6 -12.7 -48.3 62 Bolivia 27.6 23.2 16.8 14 -13.6 -49.3 63 Ghana 28.5 22.2 17.9 15.2 -13.3 -46.7 64 Sri Lanka 21.9 19.5 20.1 16.3 -5.6 -25.6 65 Iraq 24 24 21.1 17.1 -6.9 -28.8 65 Senegal 34.3 24.4 18 17.1 -17.2 -50.1 67 Gambia 29.2 28 22.7 17.8 -11.4 -39 68 Gabon 21.1 20.4 18.8 18.2 -2.9 -13.7 69 Philippines 25 20.4 20.4 19 -6 -24 70 Cameroon 36.4 31 23.2 19.1 -17.3 -47.5 70 Indonesia 26.1 29.5 23.1 19.1 -7 -26.8 70 Namibia 25.3 24.7 23.9 19.1 -6.2 -24.5 73 Nepal 37.4 31 22.8 19.5 -17.9 -47.9 74 Eswatini 26.1 24.1 17.8 20.3 -5.8 -22.2 75 Bangladesh 34.1 29 27.8 20.4 -13.7 -40.2 76 Cambodia 41.2 27.2 24.9 20.6 -20.6 -50 77 Guatemala 28.5 24.6 22.2 20.7 -7.8 -27.4 78 Myanmar 39.8 31.8 23.3 20.9 -18.9 -47.5 79 Benin 34.1 28.7 24.2 22.4 -11.7 -34.3 80 Botswana 28.2 27.3 22.4 22.6 -5.6 -19.9 80 Malawi 43.2 33.8 27.1 22.6 -20.6 -47.7 82 Mali 41.9 37 31.3 22.9 -19 -45.3 83 Venezuela 14.7 11.2 7.6 23.5 8.8 59.9 84 Kenya 37.4 31.4 23.2 23.7 -13.7 -36.6 85 Mauritania 32 29 23.7 24 -8 -25 86 Togo 39.3 36.7 26.6 24.1 -15.2 -38.7 87 Côte d’Ivoire 33.6 34.7 30.1 24.5 -9.1 -27.1 88 Pakistan 37.2 33.5 32.8 24.6 -12.6 -33.9 89 Tanzania 40.8 33.6 30 25 -15.8 -38.7 90 Burkina Faso 45.7 46.3 31.1 25.8 -19.9 -43.5 91 Congo 33.8 34.7 27.8 26 -7.8 -23.1 92 Ethiopia 53.7 43.6 35.5 26.2 -27.5 -51.2 93 Angola 64.9 47 35.9 26.8 -38.1 -58.7 94 India 38.9 37.5 29.3 27.2 -11.7 -30.1 94 Sudan — — 32.5 27.2 — — 96 Korea (DPR) 39.5 33.1 28.2 27.5 -12 -30.4 97 Rwanda 49.7 38.1 26 28.3 -21.4 -43.1 98 Nigeria 40.6 34.1 32 29.2 -11.4 -28.1 99 Afghanistan 51 42.8 33.8 30.3 -20.7 -40.6 100 Lesotho 36 30.4 24.6 30.7 -5.3 -14.7 101 Sierra Leone 58.3 53.3 42.4 30.9 -27.4 -47 102 Liberia 48 40 33.1 31.4 -16.6 -34.6 103 Mozambique 48.1 38.4 31.4 33.1 -15 -31.2 104 Haiti 41.9 43.6 35.9 33.5 -8.4 -20 105 Madagascar 42.7 41.4 34.6 36 -6.7 -15.7 106 Timor-Leste — 46.1 36.2 37.6 — — 107 Chad 50.9 51.3 47.9 44.7 -6.2 -12.2 ND Bahrain — — — — — — ND Bhutan — — — — — — ND Burundi — — — — — — ND Central African Republic — — — — — — ND Comoros — — — — — — ND Dem. Rep. of the Congo — — — — — — ND Djibouti — — — — — — ND Equatorial Guinea — — — — — — ND Eritrea — — — — — — ND Guinea — — — — — — ND Guinea-Bissau — — — — — — ND Lao PDR — — — — — — ND Libya — — — — — — ND Moldova — — — — — — ND Niger — — — — — — ND Papua New Guinea — — — — — — ND Qatar — — — — — — ND Somalia — — — — — — ND South Sudan — — — — — — ND Syrian Arab Republic — — — — — — ND Tajikistan — — — — — — ND Uganda — — — — — — ND Yemen — — — — — — ND Zambia — — — — — — ND Zimbabwe — — — — — —

GHI scores are based on the values of four component indicators: undernourishment (share of the population with insufficient caloric intake), child wasting (share of children under age five who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition), child stunting (share of children under age five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition), and child mortality (mortality rate of children under age five, partly reflecting the fatal mix of inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environments).

Based on the values of the four indicators, the GHI determines hunger on a 100-point scale where 0 is the best possible score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst. Each country’s GHI score is classified by severity, from low to extremely alarming.

For the 2020 GHI report, data were assessed for 132 countries. Out of these, there were sufficient data to calculate 2020 GHI scores for and rank 107 countries (by way of comparison, data availability allowed for the ranking of 117 countries in the 2019 report). For 25 countries, individual scores could not be calculated and ranks could not be determined owing to lack of data.