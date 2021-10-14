Home / India News / India re-elected to UNHRC for sixth term with 'overwhelming majority'
india news

India re-elected to UNHRC for sixth term with 'overwhelming majority'

India vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of human rights through "Samman, Samvad and Sahyog."
An image shared by India's permanent mission to the UN on Twitter.
An image shared by India's permanent mission to the UN on Twitter.
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India on Thursday was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the sixth term (2022-24)with an overwhelming majority and vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of human rights through "Samman, Samvad and Sahyog."

In a series of tweets, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said, "India gets re-elected to the @UN_HRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the @UN membership for reposing its faith in India.

"We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog."

The UN General Assembly elected by secret ballot Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE and the US.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at un
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out