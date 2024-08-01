India recorded warmest July in terms of nighttime temperatures: IMD

India recorded its warmest July when it came to nighttime temperatures and the second warmest July since 1901 in terms of mean temperatures, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday even as parts of the country received “exceptionally heavy rainfall” leading to floods in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala last month. It was the warmest July since 1901 both in terms of mean and minimum temperatures for east and northeast India July was the second warmest since 1901 in terms of mean temperatures. (HT PHOTO)

The IMD said rainfall in the country during the second half of the southwest monsoon season (August to September) is most likely to be above normal or >106% of the long-period average (LPA). About 422.8 mm is the LPA for the second half of monsoon for the period of 1971 to 2020.

IMD said normal to above normal rainfall is most likely during the second half of the monsoon season in most parts of the country except in some areas of the northeast and adjoining areas of east India, Ladakh, Saurashtra, Kutch, and some isolated pockets of central and peninsular India where below normal rainfall is expected.

The monthly rainfall in the country for August is most likely to be within the normal range of 94 to 106% of LPA. This means that a weak monsoon period may be expected briefly in August. The LPA of the rainfall across the country during August based on data from 1971-2020 is 254.9 mm.

Normal to above normal rainfall is likely in parts of the country, except areas in southern parts of central and adjoining northern peninsular India, northeast and adjoining areas of east India, and parts of northwest and south peninsular India, where below normal rainfall is likely.

In August, above-normal maximum temperatures are likely in parts of the country, except for some areas in the Gangetic plains, central India, and the southeast coast of India, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.

Above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except southeast Peninsular India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely during August.