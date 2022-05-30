India records 2,706 fresh cases, 25 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Monday recorded a slight dip in the daily coronavirus cases as compared to the day before - with 2,706 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total Covid-19 cases tally to 43,155,749. Earlier on Sunday, the country had recorded a total of 2,828 cases. According to the union health ministry data, a total of 45 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities due to the virus to 5,24,611.

The recovery rate in the country is currently at 98.74 percent, with 2,070 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. India's active cases currently stand at 17,698 - accounting for 0.04 percent of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.97 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.58 percent.

A total of 85 crore samples have been tested so far for coronavirus, with 2,78,267 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's vaccine coverage has reached 193.31 crore doses. Over 3.38 crore first doses and over 1.60 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.94 crore first doses and more than 4.96 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group. Meanwhile, over 3.25 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

The government has said that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India and the direct state procurement category. Over 15.56 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with states to be administered, it said.