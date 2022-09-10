Home / India News / India records 5,554 new Covid cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours; active caseload at 48,850

India records 5,554 new Covid cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours; active caseload at 48,850

india news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 09:58 AM IST

The death toll climbed to 5,28,139 with 18 fresh fatalities, which included two deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47&nbsp;per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.80 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.80 per cent, the ministry said.
PTI |

India logged 5,554 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,44,90,283, while the active cases further declined to 48,850, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,139 with 18 fresh fatalities, which included two deaths reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decline of 786 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.47 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,13,294, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

According to the ministry, 214.77 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
covid-19

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out