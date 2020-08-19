India records 64,531 fresh Covid-19 cases taking tally close to 2.8 million

india

The number of coronavirus cases again spiked on Wednesday after the country recorded 64,531 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

India’s tally now stands at 2,767,273. Out of these, 6,76,514 are active cases and 20,37,870 recovered, according to health ministry.

There was a decline in the number of cases in the last few days. The country recorded 63,490 infections on Sunday, 57,981 on Monday and 55,079 on Tuesday.

The number of recovered patients is also increasing almost on a daily basis and the gap between active cases and those who have been discharged is over 2.93 times.

Recently, the health ministry had informed that the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is preparing a guidance note for people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

It is a group of subject experts - ‘joint monitoring group’ (JMG) in the ministry of health - which is headed by the DGHS.

“The JMG is presently working on a guidance note for people who have recovered from COVID-19 and possible complications that may afflict them,” said health ministry officials on reports on further complications in few recovered patients.

The health ministry had said on Tuesday that the trends in Covid-19 cases over the last few days have been “reassuring”. It, however, warned that India being a huge country with a massive population needs to be cautious as a challenge against the coronavirus disease still persists.

“This is a bit satisfactory but there is no reason to slacken our guard against coronavirus. We have to be alert and follow containment, surveillance, and testing at the same aggressive pace,” said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.