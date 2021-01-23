India records less than 15,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
India recorded less than 15,000 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for two days in a row as 14,256 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Saturday morning. There were 152 deaths in the same period across the country and the fatalities have remained below 200 for the last 10 days, health ministry's data showed. The country, which is the second worst-affected in the world, has seen 10,639,684 Covid-19 cases and 153 related deaths so far.
According to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am, there were 185,662 active cases of the coronavirus disease and 10,300,838 people have recovered so far. As 17,130 people were cured of the viral disease between Friday and Saturday morning, the country's recovery rate has touched 96.81%.
The government has also said that more than 300,000 people have been vaccinated in a day for the first time and 13,90,592 have received the jabs so far. The health ministry has said India inoculated more people on its first day than the United States, Britain or France. India launched its vaccination programme on January 16 and aims to inoculate around 30 million healthcare and other frontline workers, followed by about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed at high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.
India began the world's biggest vaccination programme, using vaccines developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc and Covaxin developed locally by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
India has been sending vaccines to neighbours and partners such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Maldives and also started commercial shipments to Brazil and Morocco on Friday.
"We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia," the US state department tweeted. "India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community."
