IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India records less than 15,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day
India, which is the second worst-affected in the world, has reported 10,639,684 Covid-19 cases and 153 related deaths so far. (HT Photo)
India, which is the second worst-affected in the world, has reported 10,639,684 Covid-19 cases and 153 related deaths so far. (HT Photo)
india news

India records less than 15,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

There are 185,662 active cases of the coronavirus disease and 10,300,838 people have recovered so far, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:17 AM IST

India recorded less than 15,000 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for two days in a row as 14,256 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Saturday morning. There were 152 deaths in the same period across the country and the fatalities have remained below 200 for the last 10 days, health ministry's data showed. The country, which is the second worst-affected in the world, has seen 10,639,684 Covid-19 cases and 153 related deaths so far.


According to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am, there were 185,662 active cases of the coronavirus disease and 10,300,838 people have recovered so far. As 17,130 people were cured of the viral disease between Friday and Saturday morning, the country's recovery rate has touched 96.81%.

Also read | PM Modi talks to health workers to dispel fears over vaccines

The government has also said that more than 300,000 people have been vaccinated in a day for the first time and 13,90,592 have received the jabs so far. The health ministry has said India inoculated more people on its first day than the United States, Britain or France. India launched its vaccination programme on January 16 and aims to inoculate around 30 million healthcare and other frontline workers, followed by about 270 million people older than 50 or deemed at high-risk because of pre-existing medical conditions.

Also read | India vaccinates more than a million in a week. Where do other nations stand

India began the world's biggest vaccination programme, using vaccines developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc and Covaxin developed locally by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India has been sending vaccines to neighbours and partners such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Seychelles, Mauritius and the Maldives and also started commercial shipments to Brazil and Morocco on Friday.

Also read | 'New UK variant of coronavirus may be more deadly': Boris Johnson

"We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia," the US state department tweeted. "India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
app
Close
e-paper
Dense to very dense fog is likely over pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days(PTI Photo)
Dense to very dense fog is likely over pockets of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 5 days(PTI Photo)
india news

Light rain likely over parts of north west India including capital Delhi

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • The current weather is influenced by a Western Disturbance over east Afghanistan and neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation, present in the lower levels over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ram temple is scheduled for completion in 2023. (File photo)(HT File)
The Ram temple is scheduled for completion in 2023. (File photo)(HT File)
india news

Replica of Ram temple, Ayodhya's heritage to be showcased in UP's R-Day tableau

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The bedecked tableau is fronted by a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki and the temple model is on the rear side, officials said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

PM Narendra Modi to visit Kolkata to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • The TMC and the BJP have already traded barbs over the Prime Minister’s visit on the occasion of Subash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre has decided to celebrate his birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country.
The Centre has decided to celebrate his birth anniversary on January 23 every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of the country.
india news

'Valour of Netaji gave new strength to India's freedom struggle': Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:02 AM IST
  • The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal have planned a number of events around Bose as they seek to woo voters ahead of the state assembly polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI arrested Manish Kumar from Patna and presented him before the court after which the trial started.(HT PHOTO.)
The CBI arrested Manish Kumar from Patna and presented him before the court after which the trial started.(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:32 AM IST
According to CBI, the accused Manish Kumar became a doctor after giving a medical entrance test in Patna while on the run.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late Jayalalitha.(PTI File Photo)
The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late Jayalalitha.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Sasikala stable, being continuously monitored: Hospital

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • Sasikala was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seventeen Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Sunday, January 19, 2020.(Sameer Sehgal / Representational Photo)
Seventeen Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Sunday, January 19, 2020.(Sameer Sehgal / Representational Photo)
india news

16 trains to Delhi delayed as thick fog engulfs north India

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:28 AM IST
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility recorded in Palam at half-past six in the morning was 300 meters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ministry has also said that all states are required to protect and rehabilitate transgenders.(Shutterstock)
The Ministry has also said that all states are required to protect and rehabilitate transgenders.(Shutterstock)
india news

MHA asks States, UTs to protect, rehabilitate transgenders

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:22 AM IST
"The law mandates adequate steps to be taken by the State Governments/Union Territories for not only providing for welfare measures to be taken but steps to be taken for rescue, protection and rehabilitation of a transgender person," read the MHA's letter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Basanti Hembram said she had not been forced to walk by the villagers.(HT Photo)
Basanti Hembram said she had not been forced to walk by the villagers.(HT Photo)
india news

Odisha MLA walks 7 km to see destruction caused by elephant raids from Jharkhand

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:10 AM IST
  • The MLA said she walked on the request of the villagers, who were aggrieved over the elephant herd trampling vegetable plantations and paddy fields. The herd of elephants had also damaged a local temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India, which is the second worst-affected in the world, has reported 10,639,684 Covid-19 cases and 153 related deaths so far. (HT Photo)
India, which is the second worst-affected in the world, has reported 10,639,684 Covid-19 cases and 153 related deaths so far. (HT Photo)
india news

India records less than 15,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:17 AM IST
There are 185,662 active cases of the coronavirus disease and 10,300,838 people have recovered so far, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray greets during a press conference.(ANI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray greets during a press conference.(ANI)
india news

Maharashtra chief minister to inaugurate Patri Pool bridge in Kalyan on Jan 25

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:02 AM IST
"It will provide a big relief to the commuters, particularly the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli," Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing media at AICC HQ in New Delhi. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing media at AICC HQ in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

'Will defend Tamil culture': Rahul Gandhi begins 3-day Tamil Nadu visit today

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Gandhi will reach the Coimbatore airport at around 10:30 am where he will receive a reception by the party workers. This is the second visit of the Congress leader to the state in a month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Bose (left, in white kurta) having a look at the secret files after some of those were declassified in Kolkata last year.(HT Photo)
Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Bose (left, in white kurta) having a look at the secret files after some of those were declassified in Kolkata last year.(HT Photo)
india news

Parakram Diwas: Iconic Kalka Mail train renamed as Netaji Express

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:49 AM IST
The train began its operation in 1866 between Kolkata, then capital of British India, and Delhi. It was later extended to Kalka situated in the foothills of the Himalayas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balasaheb Thackeray(File/ HT Photo)
Balasaheb Thackeray(File/ HT Photo)
india news

PM Modi pays tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Balasaheb Thackeray was born on January 23, 1926 in Pune. Balasaheb left his job as a cartoonist in the daily newspaper 'Free Press Journal' in 1960 to found the Shiv Sena on June 19, 1966 to advocate for the interest of Marathis or the people of Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Snow leopard density in the state ranges from 0.08 to 0.37 individuals per 100 square kilometres. (WII/HT Archive)
Snow leopard density in the state ranges from 0.08 to 0.37 individuals per 100 square kilometres. (WII/HT Archive)
india news

Survey estimates 73 snow leopards in Himachal Pradesh

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Camera trapping surveys were conducted at 10 sites to representatively sample all the strata i.e. high, low and unknown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP