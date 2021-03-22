India records nearly 47,000 new Covid-19 cases, 212 deaths; tally over 11.6 mn
India registered 46,951 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 212 related fatalities, which have taken the country's cumulative tally past 11.6 million and the death toll to 159,967 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday. According to the health ministry’s dashboard updated at 8am, the active caseload in the country was logged at 334,646.
Also read | Night curfews, lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases: Here's what states are doing
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 23,44,45,774 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to Sunday and of these, 880,655 samples were tested on the same day.
The health ministry said on Sunday Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 83.14 per cent of the new infections. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, according to the ministry.
