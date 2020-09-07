e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million

India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million

India has overtaken Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases. Brazil now has 4,137,606 Covid-19 cases and the United States has the maximum number of cases at 6,460,250.

india Updated: Sep 07, 2020 10:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Medical workers take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.
Medical workers take care of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
         

India, which now is the second-worst hit country in the world, recorded the highest number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally at 90,802 in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Monday.

The country’s infection tally is now at 4,204,613. India has overtaken Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases. Brazil now has 4,137,606 Covid-19 cases and the United States has the maximum number of cases at 6,460,250.

Also read | Covid-19: What you need to know today

According to the health ministry data, 69,564 patients have recovered between Sunday and Monday morning. The numbers of recoveries have reached 3,250,429 till date taking the recovery rate to 77.30%.

The country’s death toll is 71,642 after 1,016 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to the latest figures released by the health ministry on Monday. On Sunday, there were 90,632 Covid-19 cases and 70,626 deaths.

India’s case fatality rate, which the government claims is one of the lowest globally, was pegged at 1.72% on Sunday. “This has also ensured that the active caseload (8,62,320) accounts for merely 20.96% of the total positive cases so far,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The global infection tally has climbed to 27,290,137 and the toll has gone up to 887,551, according to worldometer.

tags
top news
India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
India records over 90,000 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row, tally past 4.2 million
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Delhi Metro resumes services with strict safety measures after 169-day Covid hiatus
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Salman Khurshid on key UP Congress poll team, ‘dissenters’ cold-shouldered
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Can Delhi sustain its clean air, blue sky days?
Can Delhi sustain its clean air, blue sky days?
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Bihar campaign faces virtual test
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Australia’s CSL agrees to manufacture two Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In