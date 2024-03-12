India rejects China's comments on PM Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh: ‘It will not change the reality’

India on Tuesday rejected China's diplomatic protest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh last week and said objecting to such visits or developmental projects does not stand to reason. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, Saturday, March 9, 2024.(PTI)

“We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries regarding the comments from the Chinese side.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India. Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason,” Jaiswal said.

“Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions,” he added.

Beijing criticised PM Modi's inauguration of the Sela Tunnel built in Arunachal Pradesh that will give Indian troops easy access to areas close to the disputed border between the two countries.

“The Chinese government has never recognized the so-called Arunchal Pradesh locally set up by India, and we firmly oppose this,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular briefing.

“India’s relevant moves will only complicate the boundary question. China is strongly dissatisfied with this and firmly opposed to the leader’s visit to the eastern section of the China-India boundary,” the ministry’s spokesman added.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan.

India has repeatedly rejected China’s territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country. New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.