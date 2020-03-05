India rejects global criticism of CAA, Delhi violence; calls comments ‘irresponsible’

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:06 IST

India on Thursday once again rejected criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the communal violence in New Delhi, saying international bodies and foreign leaders should not make “irresponsible comments” on these matters.

Over the past few weeks, the Indian government has faced sharp criticism from bodies such as the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on the citizenship law and the violence in New Delhi that claimed more than 40 lives.

Leaders of countries such as Turkey, Iran and Malaysia too have reiterated their criticism of these issues even though India had described their past remarks on these matters as interference in the country’s internal matters.

“We have seen certain comments made on the recent incidents of violence in Delhi. At this stage, we would like to highlight that the situation is fast returning to normal,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told a news briefing.

“At this sensitive time, we would urge people not to make any irresponsible comments and not to be influenced by selective and unsubstantiated narrative on the matter,” he added.

Kumar said law enforcement agencies were on the ground to restore confidence and ensure that law and order is maintained, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed for peace and brotherhood. “Senior officials have visited the place of violence, peace committees have been formed and other steps have been taken in this direction,” he said.

Responding to a question on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent remarks describing the violence in the Indian capital as a “massacre”, Kumar said the comments “are factually inaccurate and are driven by his political agenda”. He added, “We do not expect such irresponsible statements from a head of state.”

India handed over a “strong demarche” or formal diplomatic representation on this issue to the Turkish envoy on March 3, he said.

Despite the Iranian ambassador being summoned to the external affairs ministry on Tuesday and a strong protest lodged over foreign minister Javad Zarif’s criticism of the violence in New Delhi, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke out on the issue on Thursday.

Khamenei tweeted: “The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The government of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam.”