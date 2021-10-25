India reports 14,306 fresh Covid cases; Kerala highest contributor

India reported 14,306 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 443 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday. Of the total cases and fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, Kerala alone accounted for 8,538 infections and 71 deaths.

The health ministry also said that the country's active caseload now stands at 167,695, the lowest in 239 days, and accounts for less than 1 per cent of total infections.

The recovery rate in the country has soared to 98.18 per cent and is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The weekly positivity rate stood at 1.24 per cent and the daily positivity rate at 1.43 per cent, according to the health ministry.

In an apparent sign of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic receding, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 31 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 120 consecutive days now.

India has administered more than 1.0227 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses so far, as per the data available with the health ministry. On October 22, the country celebrated the milestone of administering 1 billion vaccine doses under the inoculation drive.

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.