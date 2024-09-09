India reports first mpox case, health ministry says no widespread risk

India reported its first case of mpox (earlier known as monkeypox) with the test reports of previously suspected case returning positive for the viral disease, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement on Monday. The Union health ministry said the patient is clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities. (Representational image)

The strain, however, is the one that was seen in the previous outbreak in 2022, and not the more virulent one seen globally in the current outbreak, and there is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time, the statement added.

“The previously suspected case of Mpox (monkeypox) has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient,” the ministry said.

On Sunday, the health ministry issued a statement that said specialised tests were underway to confirm whether a suspected case of mpox isolated in one of the designated hospitals to manage mpox is infected with the virus or not.

“This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox,” the ministry added.

The patient, a young male who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. According to the ministry statement, the patient is clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities.

“The case aligns with earlier risk assessments and continues to be managed according to established protocols. Public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively in place to ensure the situation is contained. There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time,” the ministry said.

The ministry advised the states again on Monday to screen and test all suspect cases in the community, and identify isolation facilities in hospitals for both suspects and confirmed patients.

In a letter to states and Union territories on Monday, Union health secretary, Apurva Chandra, asked them to prevent any undue panic amongst the masses.

Chandra underlined that the health ministry continued to closely monitor the evolving situation.

He asked the states and Union Territories to review public health preparedness, particularly at the health facility level, identify isolation facilities in hospitals, and ensure the availability of required logistics and trained human resources at such facilities.

The Union health secretary also called for the orientation of all key stakeholders with a focus on surveillance units under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) at state and district levels to re-orient them on definitions of suspect, probable, confirmed cases, contact tracing and other surveillance activities. In the letter, Chandra asked all states to make people aware of the mpox disease, its mode of spread, the need for timely reporting and taking preventive measures, besides reviewing the public health preparedness and isolation facilities for both suspect and confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on August 14 declared the current outbreak of mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

“As highlighted by WHO, the decision was taken in view of the continuously rising trend of mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last six months. Spread of mpox cases has been reported from newer East African countries such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. In its latest situational update, WHO has highlighted that the clinical picture of the cases has largely remained the same, and most cases are young males with a median age of 34 years (range 18-44 years).”

Among modes of transmission reported globally, sexual contact is the most commonly reported, followed by person-to-person non-sexual contact and among cases where at least one symptom is reported, the most common symptom is rash, followed by fever, Chandra said in the letter.

Around half of the cases with available information on their HIV status are reported to be in persons living with HIV, he said.

As part of disease surveillance, Chandra said that the disease surveillance network under IDSP continues to monitor for any clustering of cases. Health units at points of entry (airports) have been instructed to strengthen health screening of incoming travellers to detect any suspected case, and the laboratory network under Indian Council of Medical Research has also been strengthened.

“Further, considering the disease epidemiology, the State AIDS Control societies are requested to be kept on alert to pick up on suspect cases and improve community awareness on the issue to promote timely reporting of cases,” said the health secretary in the letter.