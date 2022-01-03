India reports sharp spike in Covid-19 infections for 6th day with 33,750 fresh cases, deaths dip

India reported a sharp spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections for the sixth consecutive day on Monday after 33,750 fresh cases were logged in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry update. As many as 27,553 new Covid-19 cases were reported a day ago. The ministry further said that active cases in the country now stand 1,45,582.

The number of confirmed infections of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has climbed to 1,700, with Maharashtra maintaining its position as the top contributor with 510 cases. Delhi remained the second-most contributor with 351 cases, followed by Kerala (156), Gujarat (136) and Tamil Nadu (121).

The country saw 123 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, a drop of 161 fatalities when compared to the previous day's tally of 284. The total Covid-related deaths in the country now stand at 4,81,893.

Further, as many as 10,846 people recuperated from the viral disease, taking the total number of Covid-related recoveries in the country to 3,42,95,407.

While the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent (0.42) of total cases, the recovery rate currently stands at 98.20 per cent.

Under the ongoing vaccination drive, 145.68 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country so far.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.68 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 3.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, India has begun vaccination against the Covid-19 disease for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years. Only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made shot ‘Covaxin’ is being used currently for vaccinating this age bracket.