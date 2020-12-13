India’s active Covid-19 cases falls to 3.62% of total cases: Govt

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:09 IST

With 356,546 active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) currently, India’s infections have fallen to 3.62 per cent of the total number, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. Continuing the trend of registering more daily recoveries than new infections has helped in the further reduction in India’s active caseload. The ministry also said that the country had recorded 30,254 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 33,136 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, holding true to the trend that has been observed in the last 15 days.

The ministry also noted that India has reported one of the lowest cases per million population in the last seven days, in comparison with many countries in the west. India’s per million caseload for the past seven days is 158 cases, while that of the United States is 4,310 cases and the United Kingdom is 1,753 cases.

With 33,136 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, India has reported 9,357,464 total recoveries so far, which exceeds the active cases currently, by more than 9 million, the ministry said. In the state-level breakup, 10 states and Union territories contribute to 75.23 per cent of the new recoveries, the ministry said. Kerala leads the list with 5,268 recoveries followed by Maharashtra with 3,949 recoveries and Delhi with 3,191 recoveries. Also, 10 states and Union territories have contributed 75.71 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases, again with Kerala at the top after reporting 5,949 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra with 4,259 cases and West Bengal with 2,710 cases.

There have 391 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours with 77.78 per cent of them coming from 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra reported 80 new fatalities, the highest within the states, followed by Delhi with 47 deaths and West Bengal with 44 deaths.

However, the ministry also noted that India’s fatalities per million is one of the lowest when compared globally, for the past seven days with two new deaths per million. Italy has reported 75 new deaths per million, while in the United States it is 49 deaths.