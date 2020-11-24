India’s active Covid case burden remains less than 5%: Govt data

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:44 IST

India’s active caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which is the actual disease burden of the country, remains below 5% of the total positive cases reported from the country to date, shows government data.

India’s present active caseload (443,486) is 4.85% of the total positive cases, and has been sustained below the 5% mark. The recovery rate continues to be above 93% as 93.68% of all cases have recovered as on date, according to the data compiled by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

As on Monday, the country registered 41,024 new recoveries in a single day, taking the total recovered cases to 8,562,641. The gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 8,119,155, the ministry data reveals.

For the past 16 days in a row, the total number of new Covid-19 cases reported daily has remained less than 50,000.

About 10 states contribute close to 79% of the total new cases reported in a day, of which Delhi (4,454), Maharashtra (4,153) and Kerala (3,757) top the list of most affected Covid-19 states in the country at the moment.

Also, 77% of the new recovered cases are also being reported from 10 states with Delhi (7,216), Kerala (5,425), and Maharashtra (3,729) topping the list.

About 15 states and Union Territories are currently reporting less than the national average of Covid-19 cases per million population that stands at 6,623 Covid-19 cases as on Monday.

Bihar ranks first with 1,839 Covid-19 cases per million population, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,235 cases, and in Madhya Pradesh, about 2,362 Covid-19 cases per million of the population are being reported.

As for deaths, about 75% of the total 467 new deaths reported in a single day in the country are from 10 states. This highlights that the government focus on containment of the outbreak needs to be on select districts in certain states.

“Teams are being regularly sent wherever the government feels the need to assist states in disease management. Centre is always there to help states in whichever way possible,” said a senior government official, requesting anonymity.