Podcast: India’s Coronavirus Response, Anti-China Sentiment, and the Communalization of Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 07:46 IST

This week, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with podcast regulars Sadanand Dhume of the American Enterprise Institute and the Wall Street Journal and Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution for a special “Happy Hour” edition of the “Grand Tamasha” news round-up.

The three discuss how India is faring in its pitched battle against the Coronavirus, the reasons behind festering anti-China sentiment among many Indians across the political spectrum, and the impact COVID-19 is having on India’s domestic politics.

Plus, the trio discuss their personal lockdown strategies for staying sane during self-isolation.