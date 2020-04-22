e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Podcast: India’s Coronavirus Response, Anti-China Sentiment, and the Communalization of Covid-19

Podcast: India’s Coronavirus Response, Anti-China Sentiment, and the Communalization of Covid-19

How India is faring in its pitched battle against the Coronavirus, the reasons behind festering anti-China sentiment among many Indians across the political spectrum and more.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 07:46 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

This week, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with podcast regulars Sadanand Dhume of the American Enterprise Institute and the Wall Street Journal and Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution for a special “Happy Hour” edition of the “Grand Tamasha” news round-up.

 

The three discuss how India is faring in its pitched battle against the Coronavirus, the reasons behind festering anti-China sentiment among many Indians across the political spectrum, and the impact COVID-19 is having on India’s domestic politics.

Plus, the trio discuss their personal lockdown strategies for staying sane during self-isolation.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Trump’s immigration ban to last 60 days, targets those seeking green cards
Trump’s immigration ban to last 60 days, targets those seeking green cards
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
LIVE: Covid-19 kills 2,751 people in US in last 24 hours
LIVE: Covid-19 kills 2,751 people in US in last 24 hours
Customers call delivery agent who tested positive: ‘Be strong, reach out for any help’
Customers call delivery agent who tested positive: ‘Be strong, reach out for any help’
Two walk 12km in scorching heat to collect salaries, robbers leave them poorer
Two walk 12km in scorching heat to collect salaries, robbers leave them poorer
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid, sellers demand market be shuttered
High presence of an enzyme behind delayed recovery of men: Analysis
High presence of an enzyme behind delayed recovery of men: Analysis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news